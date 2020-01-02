Kings’ Dewayne Dedmon fined $50,000 for trade comments

NEW YORK (AP)Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.

The league made the announcement on Thursday, calling the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.

Before the Kings played the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he talked about wanting a trade, saying “I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.

Last season, the league fined then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis $50,000 after his agent made a public trade request.

—-

