Jazz guard Mike Conley remains sidelined by hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES (AP)Mike Conley was out of the Utah’s lineup again Saturday night for Game 3 of the Jazz’s second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coach Quin Snyder said Conley still is not fully recovered from a mild right hamstring strain that also kept him out of the first two games of the series.

Conley, who is in his 14th season, originally suffered the injury in February, which resulted in him missing 21 games during the regular season. He reaggravated it during Utah’s Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists in the Memphis series.

The Jazz won the first two games against the Clippers, and said having a lead in the series is not a factor in Conley being out.

”In no way are we feeling some sort of even small form of success. Obviously, you’re glad you won a couple games,” Snyder said. ”We know how difficult the series is going to be and when Mike’s ready, he’ll be back.”

