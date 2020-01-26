Closings
James Harden sits against Nuggets with bruised left thigh

NBA
DENVER (AP)Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh.

This marks the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29.

The NBA scoring leader left Friday’s game in Minnesota during the third quarter after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. Although limping, Harden returned in the fourth.

Harden is averaging 36.1 points this season and has scored 40 or more points 16 times. The Rockets are 14-2 when he does.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni listed Harden as doubtful for the game Monday in Utah. D’Antoni also added that Russell Westbrook will sit that game out as well.

