Jackson, Morant lift Grizzlies past Pistons 125-112

DETROIT (AP)Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Detroit Pistons 125-112 on Friday night.

Jackson was limited by foul trouble after halftime, but his 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-108 lead. Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

Derrick Rose had 22 points for the Pistons, who were missing center Andre Drummond because of a lacerated lip.

The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run and led 35-20 late in the first quarter. There was plenty of time for Detroit to come back, and the Pistons had the game tied before the midway point of the second.

It was close for most of the second half. Detroit look a 104-103 lead on a 3-pointer by Reggie Jackson, but Brandon Clarke’s layup off an assist from Morant put Memphis back ahead.

Jackson’s big 3-pointer gave the Grizzlies a little bit of a cushion, and the Pistons never really recovered.

STANDINGS

Detroit now trails eighth-place Brooklyn by 2 1/2 games in the Eastern Conference. Memphis entered the day a half-game behind eighth-place San Antonio in the West. The Spurs hosted Phoenix on Friday night.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis was missing F Bruno Caboclo (knee).

Pistons: In addition to Drummond, the Pistons have been without star F Blake Griffin (knee) – and on Friday they were also without G Bruce Brown (illness), F Tony Snell (illness) and G Luke Kennard (knee). … Rose scored at least 20 points for an 11th straight game, the longest streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

—

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports