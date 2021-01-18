Irving sits out seventh straight game as Nets host Bucks

NEW YORK (AP)Kyrie Irving missed a seventh straight game Monday and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets later this week in his original NBA home.

The Nets hoped their point guard would be able to return for the showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of Eastern Conference powers, listing him as questionable in Sunday’s injury report. Irving was downgraded to out on Monday afternoon.

Coach Steve Nash said with the Nets rarely practicing with the condensed schedule this season, it was important to get Irving more opportunities to regain his conditioning before playing in a game.

”If you haven’t played, there’s no way you can simulate it, so I think it’s important that he gets a little bit extra work and he’s prepared as possible to play Wednesday,” Nash said.

The Nets are scheduled to play the first of a pair of games that night in Cleveland, where Irving began his NBA career. They also play there Friday.

Irving’s absence began when he missed a victory over Philadelphia on Jan. 7 for personal reasons. He was eligible to rejoin the Nets on Saturday after completing a five-day quarantine.

The Nets didn’t practice Sunday and Nash said they would likely do little more than watch film and walk through some plays on Tuesday, but would try to have Irving work out on the court against some teammates.

”So, I think he got some work yesterday, possibly today, he’ll get some work tomorrow and then we’ll go to Cleveland and hopefully he’ll be available on Wednesday night,” Nash said.

