Hornets on a roll as Pacers come to town

The Charlotte Hornets have suddenly figured out how to overcome fourth-quarter deficits and end up with favorable results.

They’ve done it twice in a row, but are hoping to avoid such dicey situations when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Charlotte, N.C.

At least they know they’re capable of escaping such situations after winning at Cleveland and at Dallas.

“This was about responding, resiliency, and our guys just stayed the course,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said after Saturday’s 123-120 overtime win against the Mavericks. “They didn’t hang their heads, they stuck together, they kept playing, showed discipline and stayed the course.”

The victory was sparked by Terry Rozier’s 29 points and Devonte’ Graham’s 27 points and 13 assists.

The Hornets have followed six straight losses by winning two games in a row. They were down 12 points in the final quarter before extending the game to overtime Saturday, while two nights earlier in Cleveland they wiped out a late-game nine-point hole.

“Come back, close out the game late, execution late,” Graham said. “We’re just taking steps, getting better.”

The Pacers have lost four of their last five games. They gave up 41 points to Atlanta guard Trae Young in Saturday night’s 116-111 loss in Atlanta.

That could be a bad omen for Indiana given the recent offense put up by Rozier, who has been thriving just as teammate Graham’s scoring production has taken the occasional dip.

The problems confronting the Pacers seem to be piling up.

“We’ve got to establish ourselves defensively,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan, noting that his club’s aggression tends to wane at inopportune times.

Plus, the Pacers have looked distracted at times. That’s not something that can continue, the coach said.

“We allowed the officials to get to us,” McMillan said.

Poor starts have proved to be troublesome for Indiana.

“We didn’t start the game right,” Jeremy Lamb said of the loss in Atlanta. “Our starters have to be better.”

That has been an issue for the Hornets at times as well. They didn’t have that problem Saturday in Dallas, where they built a 20-point first-half lead. Still, Charlotte later trailed by 12 in that game.

“When we’re all locked in and focused, we’re a good team,” Graham said.

Added Borrego, “That’s the resiliency part, that fact that we can get up, get down. To lose that lead, how are we going to respond?”

Graham has been receiving more attention from defenses but came through in Dallas in crucial situations.

“He’s trying to play the right way,” Borrego said. “His teammates believe in him and I believe in him.”

McMillan said all the pieces haven’t looked stable in recent games for Indiana.

That might be complicated by a back injury for guard Malcolm Brogdon, who hasn’t been on the trip with the team. “We’ve got to be connected out there,” McMillan said.

Indiana has lost its last four road games. Something has to give because Charlotte has lost its last three home games.

The Pacers had no problem with the Hornets in last month’s meeting, winning 107-85 in Indianapolis on Dec. 15. Aaron Holiday racked up 23 points in that game, while Rozier was limited to three points in 25 minutes on 1-of-12 shooting.

