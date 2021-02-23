Harris, Embiid lead 76ers over Raptors 109-102

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)All-Star center Joel Embiid didn’t get his hands on the ball much in the first half Tuesday night, but his Philadelphia teammates made the Toronto Raptors pay in the 76ers’ 109-102 victory.

Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after the 76ers built a big early lead with long-range shooting, ending Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

”I thought we had a chance for a high-scoring game when they took the ball out of Joel’s hands, but I thought our guys played well,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. ”The turnovers (18) hurt us, no doubt, but we made great decisions and that’s how you win games.”

Embiid made only 3 of 13 shots and finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six turnovers. Furkan Korkmanz had 19 points and made five of Philadelphia’s 17 3-pointers and shot 17 for 38 (44.7%) from behind the arc while the Raptors were denying Embiid the ball.

”I should have run a better rotation scheme, let’s leave it at that,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ben Simmons, who was named by the coaches to the Eastern Conference All-Star team Tuesday night, finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers.

”I’m the type of guy who can do a lot of things on the floor, and I’m glad the coaches can see that and appreciate that,” he said. ”Defensive Player of the Year, that’s what I want to win this year, and I should be in it.”

Korkmanz scored 16 points in the first quarter and the 76ers led by 21 after Harris’ layup completed a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter.

The 76ers led by 16 early in the fourth quarter, but Terence Davis scored three straight baskets and Siakam scored twice on an 18-8 run that got the margin down to six with 5:05 left.

Harris responded with a couple of inside shots and a 3-pointer, and Embid scored on a tip and two free throws to restore a 17-point Philadelphia lead with 1:48 left.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Seth Curry sat out with a sore ankle, moving Korkmanz into the starting lineup for only the second time this season. … Embiid made 11 of 12 free throws and is shooting 87.7% from the foul line over the last 12 games. … The 76ers broke a four-game road losing streak.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry missed a fourth straight game with a sprained left thumb. … VanVleet’s streak of 64 games with at least one 3-pointer was extended with 3:22 left in the game. … The Raptors’ only lead was 3-2.

VAN FLEET LEFT OFF TEAM

VanVleet was left off the All-Star team, leaving the Raptors with no representatives. ”I’m very disappointed,” Nurse said. ”I take nothing away from the guys who made it, but he’s played his guts out.”

UP NEX

76ers: Play Dallas on Thursday night in the first of four straight home games.

Raptors: Play at Miami on Wednesday night.

—

