MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.

Clarke was injured Friday night late in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets, a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Clarke missed a free throw and started limping as he went up the court and fell at half-court. He was helped to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.

The 26-year-old is averaging 10.0 points in his fourth season with Memphis. The team said Clarke is expected to make a full recovery.

His injury was announced the same day the NBA handed down a one-game suspension to fellow forward Dillon Brooks, who got his 16th technical foul of the season with 5:45 left in the game in Denver. Brooks earned a $5,000 fine and a one-game suspension.

He will serve his suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies also will be without guard Ja Morant, the team said Saturday not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the two-time All-Star after he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub.

The Grizzlies said only that Morant would miss at least the next two games.

