Fultz scores career-best 25 to lead Magic over Nets 101-89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 25 points, including seven straight during a 15-1 run in the fourth quarter that sent the Orlando Magic past the slumping Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 rebounds and 11 points for his 300th career double-double, and the Magic pulled away in the final seven minutes after going 9:20 without a field goal.

Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 apiece for the Nets, who lost their sixth straight game after charging back from a 16-point deficit to take a lead in the fourth quarter.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Magic. D.J. Augustin came off the bench to contribute 16 points and five assists.

Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, shot 11 for 20 with four assists and two steals.

Even though Harris scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, the Nets fell behind by 16 while shooting 29.8% (14 for 47) in the first half.

Orlando led 52-39 at halftime, but Dinwiddie had 12 points in the third quarter and Dzanan Musa scored Brooklyn’s last six points of the period to get the Nets back in it.

Wilson Chandler’s short jumper with 8:57 left in the fourth pulled the Nets ahead, 78-76. Two free throws by Evan Fournier then launched a 15-1 surge for Orlando over the next 4 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS

Nets: Signed G-F Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract. Anderson had been with Toronto’s G-League team. … G Caris LeVert (thumb) was inactive but will be active Tuesday. … G Kyrie Irving (shoulder) missed his 24th straight game.

Magic: Vucevic was scoreless until the 6:23 mark of the third quarter. … Fultz scored nine points in the first 3:38 of the game and then 12 in the fourth quarter. … Augustin, who had missed 10 foul shots all season in 107 attempts, missed three against the Nets.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Magic: Host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports