CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second degree kidnapping in Charlotte.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office arrest records, Morrow was arrested on Feb. 10 and released two days later on a $15,000 bond.

The 37-year-old Morrow is a Charlotte native who was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School. He went on to play college ball at Georgia Tech and spent nine seasons in the NBA, mostly as a backup, serving stints with the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.

