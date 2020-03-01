Doncic to miss Sunday’s game at Minnesota with thumb sprain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday afternoon’s game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain and coach Rick Carlisle was unsure Doncic would be available Monday in Chicago.

Carlisle said Doncic was dealing with the injury in Friday’s loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Doncic had played in five games since returning from a right ankle sprain. He leads Dallas with 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game this season.

“It was pretty clear in the Miami game that it’s really a problem,” Carlisle said. “He’ll be out today and tomorrow, we’ll see where we are.”

The Mavericks are also without Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) against the Timberwolves. Carlisle said Cauley-Stein will rejoin the team in Chicago.

