Paul George scored 32 points and handed out 11 assists as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, who rallied from a 14-point deficit in the last three minutes of regulation, captured a 142-131 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Luke Kennard had 18 points for Los Angeles, while Marcus Morris Sr., Norman Powell and John Wall supplied 16 points apiece.

George gave the Clippers the lead for good on a steal and dunk with four minutes left in OT. The Clippers outscored the Pistons 14-3 during the extra session with George scoring half of their points.

Bojan Bogdanovic led eight Pistons in double figures with 23 points. Isaiah Stewart had 21 points, Killian Hayes tossed in 18 with 10 assists and Jalen Duren added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson scored all 14 of his points in the first half as the Clippers established a 66-61 halftime lead.

The Clippers opened the second half with a 13-6 run.

A pair of George free throws with 7:26 left in the quarter extended Los Angeles’ lead to 86-71. The Pistons soon cut the deficit to four with 11 unanswered points, including five from Duren.

Detroit pulled ahead at 92-91 on Stewart’s fastbreak dunk. Hamidou Diallo made a 20-foot shot after a Clippers turnover in the final second of the quarter, giving the Pistons a 100-96 advantage.

Ivica Zubac made a hook shot with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to cut Detroit’s lead to 113-112. The Pistons then reeled off 13 unanswered points, including a 3-pointer from Stewart and a Bogdanovic bank shot off an assist from Hayes. Stewart capped it with a three-point play.

The Clippers responded with a 16-2 run to force overtime. Powell got the comeback going with a 3-pointer and Nicolas Batum also knocked down a long ball during that stretch. George had a chance to tie it with 21.2 seconds left but split two free throws, leaving Detroit up 127-126.

Hayes then got fouled and also made 1 of 2 from the line. Terance Mann tied with his first basket of the game with five seconds left. Bogdanovic missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

