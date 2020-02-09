Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers

NBA
CLEVELAND (AP)Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out because of a sore left knee against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Clippers have been monitoring the workload for Leonard, who will miss his 13th game of the season. Los Angeles is playing the second game of a back-to-back set after losing in Minnesota on Saturday.

Leonard scored 28 points in 29 minutes against the Timberwolves, but the Clippers were routed 142-115. He’s seventh in the league in scoring with 27.1 points per game.

Patrick Beverley will miss his second straight game with a strained right groin. The Clippers (36-16) are third in the Western Conference and acquired Marcus Morris from New York on Thursday.

