Clippers hunt 5th straight win as they face Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers will seek to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The Clippers crushed the Indiana Pacers 129-96 on Sunday, with seven players scoring in double figures. Paul George, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. each scored 20 points and Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“We’re just locked in and we’re together,” said George, who converted 7 of 11 shots and also grabbed seven rebounds. “It’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve been around and been in. … We like where we’re at and like where we’re headed and we want to see this thing play all the way through.”

The Clippers, who led by as many as 34 points, thoroughly dominated the Pacers in the second half. After a bucket by Domantas Sabonis pulled the Pacers to within 63-61 less than two minutes into the third, the Clippers outscored them 37-14 during the rest of the quarter for a 100-75 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Clippers shot 55.2 percent and held the Pacers to 41.6 percent. They also were effective from long distance, hitting 19 of 39 3-pointers (48.7 percent) to 11 of 38 (28.9 percent) for the Pacers.

Los Angeles received a huge boost from its bench, outscoring Indiana 65-14.

“I think we’re just sharing the basketball (and) playing the right way, getting other guys involved,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

The Clippers played without Serge Ibaka (undisclosed illness) and Lou Williams (hip). Williams missed his second straight game. Both were listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

The Kings lost 128-123 at home Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans. De’Aaron Fox had a career-high 43 points on 17-of-27 shooting and 13 assists for the Kings, who have dropped three straight and eight of their last 10. Fox also recorded four steals.

“(Fox) did a masterful job of getting in the paint, creating pace opportunities, creating open looks for other people and then scoring when we needed scoring,” Kings coach Luke Walton said, according to the Sacramento Bee. “So much of the fourth-quarter games will come down to somebody just finding a way to get buckets. I thought De’Aaron did that at a very elite level tonight.”

Marvin Bagley III had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Buddy Hield added 18 points and Richaun Holmes contributed 16 points and seven boards for Sacramento.

Kings center Hassan Whiteside (hip) missed his second game in a row. He was listed as day-to-day for the Clippers game.

This will be the second meeting in five days between the Kings and Clippers. On Friday, the Clippers pounded the Kings 138-100 for their 15th consecutive win in Sacramento. Leonard had 27 points and six assists and George scored 26 points as the Clippers used a dominating third quarter to coast. Morris collected 18 points.

Bagley scored 20 points and Holmes chipped in 17. Fox was limited to 14 points.

Los Angeles led 69-61 at the break before outscoring Sacramento 37-16 in the third to seize command.

