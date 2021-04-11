Clippers aim to finish homestand in style vs. Pistons

Reggie Jackson is the latest complementary player for the Los Angeles Clippers to step up and take on a more significant role.

The energetic point guard finished with 26 points in the Clippers’ 126-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday.

“It was all my teammates,” said Jackson, who finished with six 3-pointers. “Honestly, my teammates did a great job of touching the paint, getting the ball hopping. So, I was just the recipient of good ball movement. I got a chance to set my feet and see the ball go through the hoop a few times, and start getting confidence.”

The Clippers will look for more of those types of games from Jackson, who returns to the starting lineup with Patrick Beverley back on the sideline for the next three weeks due to a broken left hand.

“It’s sad,” Clippers forward Terance Mann said of Beverley. “It kind of (stinks). He just got back and kind of can’t catch a break right now. But he’ll recover fast; he’s a strong guy. He’ll be there, and he’ll be vocal.”

Los Angeles looks to finish a nine-game homestand on a positive note, with the Detroit Pistons coming to Staples Center for a Sunday evening showdown. The Clippers are 6-2 during the homestand.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue hopes to see more contributions from big man DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier this week. Cousins has 10 points and six rebounds in his two appearances with Los Angeles.

The Pistons arrive in Los Angeles playing in the second of back-to-back games. They dropped a 118-103 decision on the road to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Detroit, which has alternated wins and losses over its past eight games, has not won consecutive contests since March 17-19.

The Pistons also could be without their top scorer in Jerami Grant, who missed his team’s past two games with right-knee soreness.

Josh Jackson led Detroit in scoring with 21 points against the Blazers. He likely will be counted on again to carry the load on Sunday versus the Clippers.

Another player who has emerged as a solid contributor for the Pistons is Cory Joseph, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings for Delon Wright. Detroit also received two second-round picks in the trade.

Since joining the Pistons, Joseph is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 assists per game.

“We have a lot of young guys, young talent that is soaking all of the knowledge up in the NBA league like a sponge,” Joseph said. “And we’re just working, day in and day out, behind the scenes. Going to get extra shots at the gym, going over plays, and it’s lovely to see. This is an organization that’s going in the right direction.”

