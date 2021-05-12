Celtics without Walker, Smart to face reeling Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP)Already missing All-Star forward Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, the Boston Celtics will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart when they play the reeling Cavaliers on Wednesday night in a game with playoff implications.

The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to manage a left knee injury, and Smart is down with a bruised right calf.

Walker has not been playing back-to-back games all season.

Boston is currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and is trying to avoid the play-in tournament, which will involve teams 7-10.

The Celtics (35-34), who lost to Miami on Tuesday night and have dropped seven of 10, are three games behind the New York Knicks (38-31) for the No. 6 spot with three games remaining.

Brown is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn wrist ligament.

Walker scored 36 points in Boston’s regular-season home finale against the Heat. He also gave the Celtics and their fans a scare when he left in the opening two minutes with an apparent left shoulder injury after colliding with Bam Adebayo.

Walker, who has been a bright spot of late and appears to have some of his quickness back, couldn’t rally the Celtics as the Heat clinched a playoff spot.

The injury-ravaged Cavs have dropped 11 straight heading into their home finale.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports