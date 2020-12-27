Celtics look for better effort against Pacers

The Boston Celtics aim to rebound from a fierce whipping when they face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Boston will play two games in three nights on the Pacers’ home court and will strive for a much better showing than it put up in a 123-95 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

The Celtics held a three-point halftime lead but were blistered 72-41 in the second half.

“We know we have a lot of work to do, that’s very clear,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said after the loss to the Nets. “And we know who we have to shoot for, that’s good to know. I thought our guys gave a good effort at the start, and then it just got away from us in the fourth.”

The blowout loss came two days after Boston opened its season with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks posted the best regular-season record in each of the past two seasons, and the Nets are rejuvenated with Kevin Durant on the floor.

Point guard Marcus Smart saw opening with the Bucks and Nets as a good test.

“The benefit of playing these two games against two great teams is we can be better, we can assess the bar, and now you know what you have to strive for,” Smart told reporters. “It’s a good way to test us as a team to see where we’re at and where we have to get to. Like I said, there’s definitely things we can clean up. It’s only the second game, but we can’t lose any sleep over it.”

Jaylen Brown averaged 30 points and 6.5 rebounds and Jayson Tatum averaged 25 points and 7.5 boards in the two contests.

Boston certainly can view the Pacers as another tough opponent as the teams play Sunday and Tuesday.

Indiana won its first two games, opening with a 121-107 home win over the New York Knicks and following with a convincing 125-106 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Pacers were trailing the Bulls 40-34 three-plus minutes into the second quarter before rattling off 21 straight points. They led by 10 at halftime before putting the game away by scoring the first 18 points of the third quarter.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Bulls for his fifth career triple-double. The 24-year-old averaged 27 points, 11.5 rebounds and eight assists over the first two games.

“My teammates help me,” Sabonis said of his strong start. “All game, they are trying to find me in the right places. I’m trying to set good screens and just be available.”

Sabonis’ passing has been just as impressive as his scoring prowess in the eyes of first-year Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren.

“He draws attention down there. He does a good job when he’s diving and collapsing the defense,” Bjorkgren said. “If he sees double teams and triple teams, he’s going to make the right play and make that pass. He’ll be patient. He’ll wait for cutters, and he’ll wait for the open man to present himself.”

T.J. Warren (23 points) and Victor Oladipo (22) also had solid scoring outings against Chicago.

Warren was 10-of-16 shooting against the Bulls after having just five points on 2-of-8 shooting against New York. Oladipo has scored 22 in each of Indiana’s games.

Pacers center Myles Turner has blocked 12 shots. He matched his career best with eight against the Knicks and added four versus Chicago.

Boston has won nine of the past 13 meetings, including a split of two games last season.

