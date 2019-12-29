Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors

NBA
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Celtics guard Marcus Smart returned to action for against Toronto on Saturday night after missing the previous eight games with an eye infection that spread to both eyes.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said before the game that ”he won’t play as many minutes.”

The 25-year-old Smart, known for his tough defense, is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 assists per game. He entered midway into the opening quarter to a loud ovation when he was introduced.

He hadn’t played since Dec. 6.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.