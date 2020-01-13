Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Noem to deliver South Dakota’s State of the State Address

Cavs rookie Windler out for rest of season with leg injury

NBA
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said Monday that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.

The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.

The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs were enamored with his shooting ability after he made 43% of his 3-pointers last season.

Windler recently got a second opinion on his injury from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.