CLEVELAND (AP)Cavaliers star rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss at least the next three games with a sprained left ankle, an injury that could keep Cleveland from clinching one of the top six playoff spots.

Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando when he landed on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot after contesting a shot.

The 7-footer underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the team provided a medical update before Wednesday’s game against Dallas.

The Cavs said Mobley, one of the front-runners for Rookie of the Year, will not travel with them on an upcoming trip this week to Atlanta and New York. Cleveland will be back home Sunday to host Philadelphia.

There is no timetable on when Mobley will be back.

Saddled with injuries all season, the Cavs are currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. The top six teams have guaranteed playoff spots while teams 7-10 will participate in a play-in tournament.

Mobley’s injury also comes while the Cavs are playing without All-Star center Jarrett Allen. He’s missed 11 games with a broken finger, and it’s not known if he’ll be back during the regular season.

The third pick in this year’s draft, Mobley is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks. The 20-year old is one of the main reasons behind Cleveland’s turnaround season. The Cavs are 42-33 after winning just 22 games a year ago.

