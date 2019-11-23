Cavs carry 6-game skid home to face Blazers

Carmelo Anthony gets a third shot at a first win with his new team when the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in a clash of teams streaking in the same direction.

Anthony, signed earlier this week after sitting out just over a year, improved from his first game to his second, totaling 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting Tuesday at New Orleans before going for 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting Thursday at Milwaukee.

But the team result was the same, with the Trail Blazers extending their losing streak to three games with 115-104 and 137-129 setbacks, respectively.

Anthony got a bump in playing time from 24 to 29 minutes in Milwaukee, and for the second straight time, he got a day off between games.

Not that he needs it, he insisted after the Thursday loss.

“I’m well-rested,” he said. “I’ve been off for a year. I take care of my body. I do what I got to do. I feel good. I’m going to feel good from here on out.”

This time, Anthony will be up against a team battling potential fatigue, as the Cavaliers flew back into town early Saturday morning following a 143-101 loss at Dallas.

The last thing the Cavaliers need right now is another high-scoring opponent. Actually, they’ve helped most of their recent foes boost their offensive numbers, including the New York Knicks, who emerged with a 123-105 win on Monday, and the Miami Heat, who posted a 124-100 victory on Wednesday.

Cavaliers coach John Beilein noted Friday he’s hoping a return from the club’s just-completed, 0-3 trip will help turn things around.

That said, the six-game homestand begins on the second night of a back-to-back, meaning it’s possible either Kevin Love, who sat out in New York, or Tristan Thompson, who rested in Miami, will take the night off.

The good news about how Friday’s game played out was that Love was extended just 25 minutes and Thompson just 26. All 13 Cavaliers who suited up got into the action in what turned into a glorified scrimmage.

With his team riding a six-game losing streak, Beilein hopes getting two weeks at home, with a day off for a family holiday, allows the Cavaliers to settle into a rhythm.

“We’ve been on the road,” he said before the Friday game. “We have to continue to work hard at just being better with what we have and people understanding their roles even better.”

Being at home hasn’t helped so far. The Cavaliers will take a four-game home losing streak — along with their overall six-gamer — onto the court Saturday.

The battle of two 11-loss clubs does feature an unusual attraction in the Anthony-Love head-to-head.

The multiple-time All-Stars have been battling ever since Anthony, then with Denver, dropped 45 points on Love early in the UCLA product’s first NBA season. Love countered with his fourth career double-double (14 points, 14 rebounds) in the December 2008 matchup.

The highlight game in their rivalry took place five years later, with Anthony having moved onto New York.

Love, still playing for Minnesota, went for 34 points and 15 rebounds in the third game of the 2014 season, winning his personal — and team — duel with Anthony, who countered with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

