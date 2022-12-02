BOSTON (AP)Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup Friday night for the Heat’s rematch against the Boston Celtics.

The 33-year-old Butler was sidelined with a sore right knee for the previous seven games, including a 134-121 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden that was played in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who sat courtside adjacent to Boston’s bench.

The Heat (10-12) lost four games while Butler was out. He is averaging 21.4 points.

Boston (18-4) enters with the NBA’s best record, having won 14 of 15 and on a five-game winning streak.

