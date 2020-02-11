Bucks without Giannis, who announces new baby on Twitter

MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted“Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house” on Monday afternoon.

It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13,5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 45-7, including going 4-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.

