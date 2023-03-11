SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his third straight game Saturday night, sidelined by a sore right hand against the Golden State Warriors.

Antetokounmpo has missed two in row because of hand soreness. He also sat out March 7 with a non-COVID illness.

Milwaukee won its last two without the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and was 9-5 overall this season with him sidelined. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

