AP Source: Nuggets trade for McRae, send Napier to Wizards

DENVER (AP)The Denver Nuggets have picked up guard Jordan McRae in a trade with Washington, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

In exchange, the Nuggets sent recently acquired guard Shabazz Napier to the Wizards, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

McRae averaged 12.9 points and 2.8 assists in 29 games for the Wizards this season. The 28-year-old out of Tennessee had surgery on his right ring finger in October. He’s recently been dealing with a twisted left ankle.

McRae joins a Nuggets team that’s off to a 36-16 start and currently sits in third place in the Western Conference. He provides back-court depth behind Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Gary Harris and Monte Morris.

Napier didn’t play for the Nuggets after being picked up late Tuesday as part of a four-team trade involving Minnesota, Houston, Atlanta and Denver. In that deal, the Nuggets got Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves, along with Gerald Green and a 2020 first-round pick from the Rockets. The Nuggets sent Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota.

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

