ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday.

The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as part of a three-team trade with Golden State. The Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors in the trade, which was made official after Atlanta’s 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Also, the Hawks traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando. The 6-foot-9 Fernando began his career in Atlanta in the 2019-20 season.

”It’s still a lot of value to give up, and I think that’s the value we saw in those guys,” Fields said.

The 6-foot-7 Bey is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in his third season with the Pistons, and averaged a career-high 16.1 points last season.

Fields said he expects Bey to play both forward positions.

”He gives us a lot of depth on the wing,” Fields said. ”It gives us that flexibility for our coaches to do a lot of different things.”

The addition of Bey creates an apparent surplus of small forwards in Atlanta, where De’Andre Hunter is the starter.

Coach Nate McMillan said the new Hawks are expected to arrive on Friday and possibly be available for Saturday night’s game against San Antonio.

Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

