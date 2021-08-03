AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP)Jarrett Allen is staying as the Cavaliers’ main man in the middle.

One of the NBA’s most promising young centers, Allen agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract to remain with Cleveland on Monday as free agency opened, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Allen, who was a restricted free agent, can sign the deal on Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because NBA rules prohibit teams from announcing deals until the league’s moratorium period ends.

Allen joined the Cavs last season, coming over from Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds in 63 games for Cleveland.

The Cavs made signing Allen a priority this off-season, and the club was prepared to match any offers.

Following Cleveland’s disappointing, injury-altered season, general manager Koby Altman referred to Allen as one of the team’s bright spots. The Cavs went 22-50 and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.

”One of our biggest successes all season was trading for Jarrett Allen,” Altman said. ”He remains a remarkable fit for us, this team, our culture, what we need – low usage but high efficiency rim protector and defender who can do everything for you.

”He loves it here and wants to be here.”

The easy-going, versatile 6-foot-11 big man is viewed as one of Cleveland’s young foundational pieces. The Cavs are anxious to pair him up front with Evan Mobley, who was drafted third overall last week.

The Cavs announced that Mobley will play on their Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Allen spent three-plus seasons with the Nets, who selected him No. 22 overall in 2017 out of Texas.

