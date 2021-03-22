Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night due to knee sprain

MILWAUKEE (AP)Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he believes the injury happened ”fairly early” in the Bucks’ 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes that night and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. His 15 assists matched a career high.

”We’re hoping it’s shorter rather than longer, but we’ll see how these first 48 to 72 hours go and we’ll know more then,” Budenholzer said before the matchup with the Pacers.

Budenholzer said it was too soon to determine whether the injury also would keep him out of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.

Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 80% on free-throw attempts.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports