The Charlotte Hornets needed a fresh start when returning from the All-Star break and perhaps they’re on their way to getting that.

Taking the next step against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night would validate that.

The Hornets were back in action with Friday night’s 125-93 thumping of visiting Toronto.

“It was good for us to get a reset over the break,” Hornets guard Terry Rozier said. “I think this is good for us to just move on and not worry about what happened before break. Hopefully, we can keep building off this win.”

Entering the layoff, the Hornets had lost nine of 10 games. The exception was a 141-119 whipping of the Pistons.

Charlotte also owns a 140-111 pounding of the Pistons from early January, so it tends to get the offense cranked up in the matchups with Detroit. The Hornets have now won 15 in a row against the Pistons.

“Our best days are in front of us,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

The Hornets are hoping the impressive outing against the Raptors was a sign that things are back together.

Borrego said the Hornets had 10 players connected and appeared full of energy. The big thing will be the continued embracing of roles.

“The depth of our team is the strength of this group,” Borrego said. “We trust this bench. … That’s what’s going to bring us home here is keeping fresh bodies out there.”

The Hornets had Cody Martin back in action after an injury, though he logged just 12 minutes. Getting 24 solid minutes off the bench from JT Thor was a boost.

“We played with energy,” Rozier said. “I feel like we needed that break. We’re just treating it like our record was 0-0.”

The Pistons had a good outing in their first game after the break, edging Cleveland on Thursday night before Saturday afternoon’s 113-104 home loss to Boston. Rookie Cade Cunningham’s foul trouble hampered Detroit, though he posted 25 points and seven rebounds.

“We need him in the game,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We need his offense. We need his playmaking.”

Detroit’s inconsistency has been an issue, winning consecutive games only once in the past six weeks — and that was interrupted by the break. They were aiming for their first three-game winning streak of the season Saturday.

Yet by hanging with Boston in a back-and-forth game, it provided some confidence.

“This loss was different,” Cory Joseph said. “We can continue to build off this.”

As much as the Hornets want to stress defense, there’s bound to be a correlation when the offense gets flowing. Part of that comes from better shooting when players are fatigued, Borrego said.

“When the ball goes through the net, you play harder on defense,” Rozier said. “You feel good about yourself when the ball goes through the net.”

The Hornets had six players with double-figure point totals Friday night, with half of those reaching the 20-point mark.

Borrego said Rozier is capable of setting the tone with on-the-ball defense. He said he hopes the example that was on display Friday night will spread throughout the team.

