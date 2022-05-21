BOSTON (AP)Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds for the Miami Heat, who blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on to beat the Boston Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

Boston never led, but erased almost all of the 62-37 deficit and came within one point, 93-92, with 2:40 to play on a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown, who finished with 40 points. Max Strus answered with a 3 and then Adebayo bounced off defender Al Horford and made a basket at the shot clock buzzer to give Miami a six-point cushion it held to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.

In a game that saw Butler and Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart leave with injuries – though both Celtics returned – Kyle Lowry came back from a four-game absence and scored 11 with six assists for the Heat. P.J. Tucker – like Lowry a game-time decision – scored 17 for the Heat.

Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Smart scored 16. Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting; he also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston’s 24 turnovers – a 2022 playoff high.

–

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports