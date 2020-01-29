76ers’ All-Star C Embiid returns from torn ligament in hand

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup three weeks after surgery on a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand.

Embiid was in the starting lineup wearing No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant instead of his usual No. 21 for Tuesday’s game against Golden State. The Sixers went 6-3 without Embiid, their All-Star center who returned for each of their last two practices. He’s the first Sixer to be voted to three straight All-Star Games since Allen Iverson.

Embiid has averaged 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season. He joined the rest of the 76ers in warming up in No. 8 or No. 24 jerseys in honor of Bryant, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

