NBA Coach David Nurse to host basketball camp at The Arena on July 20-21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – NBA Development and Life Coach David Nurse will be coming to The Arena Sports Academy to host a basketball camp event in Sioux City on July 20-21.

The basketball camp will be split into two different groups:

Boys and girls in grades 4-7 will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys and girls from grades 8-12 will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $85 and does include both days and a camp tee.

He’s regarded as one of the top NBA Development and Life coaches and has worked with over 150 players by helping them develop their skills, mindset, and overall total optimization.

“I’m super passionate about helping players who want to improve take their game to the next level. I’ve been blessed to work with some of the TOP NBA players over the past 10 years and to be able to come back to my home state of Iowa and partner with the best of the best in The Arena Sioux City is an absolute blessing!” said Coach Nurse.

His coaching mentors include NBA Champions Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors, Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, and Ron Adams of the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Nurse also points to Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics as someone who has held a significant mentoring role in the world of basketball.

He has trained more than 150 players and developed over 50 draft picks, including 17 first-round picks.

“Coach Nurse is one of the most well-respected NBA trainers in the country. We are blessed to have his knowledge and passion for building players and people in our gym. Siouxland has a rich tradition of basketball excellence and I know our community will love this camp!” said Dustin Cooper, Arena Executive Director.

Coach Nurse was the Shooting Coach for the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 and taking them from the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league to the first in just one year.

“David Nurse is a great trainer and a great friend of mine. I highly recommend anyone to work with him,” said Jeremy Lin, a former member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Nurse has also run development camps and coaching clinics in over 50 countries worldwide.

He played at Western Illinois and professionally on various teams throughout Europe and holds the world record for three-pointers in one minute.

“David has been a teammate of mine and a mentor to me! If you want to work with the best you have come to the right spot,” said Aron Baynes, Boston Celtics.

Coach Nurse grew up in Iowa down the street from fellow sharpshooter and Milwaukee Buck, Kyle Korver. He trained with Nurse during his NBA career.

“DNurse is my life coach and a brother for life to me! Can’t say enough about what he has done for me through my career,” said James Michael-McAdoo, former Golden State Warrior and Philadelphia 76er.

He will be coaching Team Money in the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) in Columbus, Ohio from July 4 through July 12. Coach Nurse will be joining The Arena team via live stream on the social media platforms throughout the event.

The participants in the Sioux City basketball camp on July 20-21 will also receive a 30-day in-depth NBA development workout plan, NBA Optimization nutrition/sleep/training tools, and ½ Pivot & Go Book.

If a camper is able to beat Coach Nurse in a three-point shootout, they will have a chance to win tickets to an NBA game of their choice. To register for the camp, click here.

For more information, visit The Arena’s website.

