SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Siouxland Lightning sled hockey team was honored during intermission at the Sioux City Musketeers’ game after the Lightning won its first national title in program history.

The team won the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival National Title in St. Louis, Mo. last week. The Lightning outscored their opponents 15-2 during the national tournament, with the champs coming back home to celebrate with the Sioux City fans.

“My initial thoughts were like ‘that’s awesome’. It was really fun to know that and stuff like that,” Siouxland Lightning forward Dylan Anderson said.

“It’s really special to me and I know that it’s special to my teammates and our general manager,” Siouxland Lightning defenseman Carter Dekkers added.