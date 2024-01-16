LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) – Nebraska women’s basketball had a repeat weekly winner come Monday afternoon, as freshman forward Natalie Potts earns her fifth career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Helping the Huskers to a 1-1 finish last week, Potts has become a versatile player on the floor. The O’Fallon, Missouri native chipped in 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in the win over Illinois. Three days later, Potts added 10 points and 6 boards against Minnesota to claim her 11th double-digit scoring effort this season.