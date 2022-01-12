KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Thomas More (Ky.) [20] 15-1 591 2 4 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 16-1 562 3 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) 15-1 554 4 8 The Master’s (Calif.) 18-0 528 5 2 Westmont (Calif.) 13-2 503 6 5 Carroll (Mont.) 15-3 498 7 7 Marian (Ind.) 14-2 487 8 10 Morningside (Iowa) 13-3 432 9 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16-2 431 10 9 Sterling (Kan.) 16-1 427 11 11 Indiana Wesleyan 16-2 410 12 15 Clarke (Iowa) 16-2 357 13 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-3 348 14 13 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-3 337 15 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-1 333 15 20 Bryan (Tenn.) 15-0 333 17 12 Indiana Tech 16-2 296 18 18 Rio Grande (Ohio) 17-1 244 19 22 Concordia (Neb.) 11-6 237 20 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-5 202 21 17 Dakota State (S.D.) 13-6 179 22 NR Providence (Mont.) 16-3 160 23 19 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11-5 154 24 NR Loyola (La.) 8-3 128 25 21 Montana Western 12-4 114

Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3