KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
13Thomas More (Ky.) [20]15-1591
24Southeastern (Fla.) [1]16-1562
31Campbellsville (Ky.)15-1554
48The Master’s (Calif.)18-0528
52Westmont (Calif.)13-2503
65Carroll (Mont.)15-3498
77Marian (Ind.)14-2487
810Morningside (Iowa)13-3432
96Wayland Baptist (Texas)16-2431
109Sterling (Kan.)16-1427
1111Indiana Wesleyan16-2410
1215Clarke (Iowa)16-2357
1314Central Methodist (Mo.)14-3348
1413Northwestern (Iowa)15-3337
15NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)15-1333
1520Bryan (Tenn.)15-0333
1712Indiana Tech16-2296
1818Rio Grande (Ohio)17-1244
1922Concordia (Neb.)11-6237
2016Vanguard (Calif.)7-5202
2117Dakota State (S.D.)13-6179
22NRProvidence (Mont.)16-3160
2319Saint Xavier (Ill.)11-5154
24NRLoyola (La.)8-3128
2521Montana Western12-4114

Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3