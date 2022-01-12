KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Thomas More (Ky.) [20]
|15-1
|591
|2
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.) [1]
|16-1
|562
|3
|1
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|15-1
|554
|4
|8
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|18-0
|528
|5
|2
|Westmont (Calif.)
|13-2
|503
|6
|5
|Carroll (Mont.)
|15-3
|498
|7
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|14-2
|487
|8
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|13-3
|432
|9
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|16-2
|431
|10
|9
|Sterling (Kan.)
|16-1
|427
|11
|11
|Indiana Wesleyan
|16-2
|410
|12
|15
|Clarke (Iowa)
|16-2
|357
|13
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|14-3
|348
|14
|13
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|15-3
|337
|15
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|15-1
|333
|15
|20
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|15-0
|333
|17
|12
|Indiana Tech
|16-2
|296
|18
|18
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|17-1
|244
|19
|22
|Concordia (Neb.)
|11-6
|237
|20
|16
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-5
|202
|21
|17
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|13-6
|179
|22
|NR
|Providence (Mont.)
|16-3
|160
|23
|19
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|11-5
|154
|24
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|8-3
|128
|25
|21
|Montana Western
|12-4
|114
Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3