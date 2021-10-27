NAIA women’s basketball preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Westmont lands at No. 1 in the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after taking home the red banner in 2021.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|4
|Westmont (Calif.) [19]
|15-1
|560
|2
|1
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|29-2
|542
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|20-3
|496
|4
|5
|Marian (Ind.) [1]
|27-6
|494
|5
|10
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|26-3
|493
|6
|7
|Morningside (Iowa)
|29-3
|490
|7
|6
|Carroll (Mont.)
|21-3
|426
|8
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|13-1
|413
|9
|17
|Concordia (Neb.)
|22-9
|398
|10
|15
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-5
|389
|11
|12
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|19-5
|377
|11
|20
|Indiana Wesleyan
|24-6
|377
|13
|14
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|27-4
|376
|14
|13
|Indiana Tech
|27-3
|314
|15
|18
|Lyon (Ark.)
|15-2
|312
|16
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|19-6
|284
|17
|RV
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|13-6
|277
|18
|9
|Sterling (Kan.)
|30-1
|237
|19
|8
|Clarke (Iowa)
|23-3
|226
|20
|RV
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|18-4
|169
|21
|RV
|Montana Western
|17-10
|138
|22
|NR
|Bushnell (Ore.)
|11-2
|135
|23
|21
|Loyola (La.)
|21-2
|132
|24
|NR
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|7-5
|116
|25
|NR
|Taylor (Ind.)
|19-7
|108
Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 89, Columbia (Mo.) 83, Providence (Mont.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50. Pikeville (Ky.) 39, Oklahoma City 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 36, Rust (Miss.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 30, Talladega (Ala.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 16, Bethel (Tenn.) 16, LSU Shreveport (La.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 10, Eastern Oregon 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Bryan (Tenn.) 3