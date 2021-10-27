NAIA women’s basketball preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Westmont lands at No. 1 in the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after taking home the red banner in 2021.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 4 Westmont (Calif.) [19] 15-1 560 2 1 Thomas More (Ky.) 29-2 542 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 20-3 496 4 5 Marian (Ind.) [1] 27-6 494 5 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 26-3 493 6 7 Morningside (Iowa) 29-3 490 7 6 Carroll (Mont.) 21-3 426 8 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 13-1 413 9 17 Concordia (Neb.) 22-9 398 10 15 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-5 389 11 12 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 19-5 377 11 20 Indiana Wesleyan 24-6 377 13 14 Dakota State (S.D.) 27-4 376 14 13 Indiana Tech 27-3 314 15 18 Lyon (Ark.) 15-2 312 16 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 19-6 284 17 RV Central Methodist (Mo.) 13-6 277 18 9 Sterling (Kan.) 30-1 237 19 8 Clarke (Iowa) 23-3 226 20 RV Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-4 169 21 RV Montana Western 17-10 138 22 NR Bushnell (Ore.) 11-2 135 23 21 Loyola (La.) 21-2 132 24 NR The Master’s (Calif.) 7-5 116 25 NR Taylor (Ind.) 19-7 108

Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 89, Columbia (Mo.) 83, Providence (Mont.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50. Pikeville (Ky.) 39, Oklahoma City 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 36, Rust (Miss.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 30, Talladega (Ala.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 16, Bethel (Tenn.) 16, LSU Shreveport (La.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 10, Eastern Oregon 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Bryan (Tenn.) 3