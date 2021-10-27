NAIA women’s basketball preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Westmont lands at No. 1 in the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after taking home the red banner in 2021.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
14Westmont (Calif.) [19]15-1560
21Thomas More (Ky.)29-2542
33Campbellsville (Ky.)20-3496
45Marian (Ind.) [1]27-6494
510Southeastern (Fla.)26-3493
67Morningside (Iowa)29-3490
76Carroll (Mont.)21-3426
82Wayland Baptist (Texas)13-1413
917Concordia (Neb.)22-9398
1015Vanguard (Calif.)7-5389
1112MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)19-5377
1120Indiana Wesleyan24-6377
1314Dakota State (S.D.)27-4376
1413Indiana Tech27-3314
1518Lyon (Ark.)15-2312
1611Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)19-6284
17RVCentral Methodist (Mo.)13-6277
189Sterling (Kan.)30-1237
198Clarke (Iowa)23-3226
20RVOlivet Nazarene (Ill.)18-4169
21RVMontana Western17-10138
22NRBushnell (Ore.)11-2135
2321Loyola (La.)21-2132
24NRThe Master’s (Calif.)7-5116
25NRTaylor (Ind.)19-7108

Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 89, Columbia (Mo.) 83, Providence (Mont.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50. Pikeville (Ky.) 39, Oklahoma City 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 36, Rust (Miss.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 30, Talladega (Ala.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 16, Bethel (Tenn.) 16, LSU Shreveport (La.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 10, Eastern Oregon 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Bryan (Tenn.) 3

