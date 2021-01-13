NAIA women’s basketball poll 1-13-21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Campbellsville (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the second edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The last time the Tigers were at No. 1 was the 2019-20 season. 

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]RECORDVOTES
12Campbellsville (Ky.)7-0577
21Westmont (Calif.)0-1575
32Wayland Baptist (Texas)3-0563
48Thomas More (Ky.)12-0530
55Oklahoma City0-0505
69Marian (Ind.)11-4465
76Carroll (Mont.)11-2464
813Clarke (Iowa)11-1441
97Shawnee State (Ohio)11-2425
1010Vanguard (Calif.)0-0409
1114Morningside (Iowa)13-2403
1211Indiana Tech12-1392
1312St. Francis (Ill.)11-2345
144The Master’s (Calif.)2-1321
1518Sterling (Kan.)17-0319
1616Southeastern (Fla.)10-2314
1719Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)9-1282
1817MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)9-2277
1915College of the Ozarks (Mo.)0-0257
2021Saint Xavier (Ill.)5-0222
2120Talladega (Ala.)5-1213
2223Lyon (Ark.)2-0182
23NRIndiana Wesleyan11-3156
24NRDakota State (S.D.)12-3121
25NRLoyola (La.)4-0118

Dropped from the Top 25: Columbia (Mo.), Providence (Mont.), Bethel (Tenn.)

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 99, Columbia (Mo.) 84, Grand View (Iowa) 48, Montana Western 40, Providence (Mont.) 40, Rust (Miss.) 37, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 36, LSU Shreveport (La.) 35, Cumberlands (Ky.) 25, Taylor (Ind.) 21, Bryan (Tenn.) 8, Concordia (Neb.) 4, IU South Bend (Ind.) 4, Mobile (Ala.) 4, Bethany (Kan.) 3, Benedictine (Kan.) 3 

