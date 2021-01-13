NAIA women’s basketball poll 1-13-21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Campbellsville (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the second edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The last time the Tigers were at No. 1 was the 2019-20 season.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|VOTES
|1
|2
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|7-0
|577
|2
|1
|Westmont (Calif.)
|0-1
|575
|3
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|3-0
|563
|4
|8
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|12-0
|530
|5
|5
|Oklahoma City
|0-0
|505
|6
|9
|Marian (Ind.)
|11-4
|465
|7
|6
|Carroll (Mont.)
|11-2
|464
|8
|13
|Clarke (Iowa)
|11-1
|441
|9
|7
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|11-2
|425
|10
|10
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|0-0
|409
|11
|14
|Morningside (Iowa)
|13-2
|403
|12
|11
|Indiana Tech
|12-1
|392
|13
|12
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|11-2
|345
|14
|4
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|2-1
|321
|15
|18
|Sterling (Kan.)
|17-0
|319
|16
|16
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|10-2
|314
|17
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-1
|282
|18
|17
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|9-2
|277
|19
|15
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|0-0
|257
|20
|21
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|5-0
|222
|21
|20
|Talladega (Ala.)
|5-1
|213
|22
|23
|Lyon (Ark.)
|2-0
|182
|23
|NR
|Indiana Wesleyan
|11-3
|156
|24
|NR
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|12-3
|121
|25
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|4-0
|118
Dropped from the Top 25: Columbia (Mo.), Providence (Mont.), Bethel (Tenn.)
Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 99, Columbia (Mo.) 84, Grand View (Iowa) 48, Montana Western 40, Providence (Mont.) 40, Rust (Miss.) 37, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 36, LSU Shreveport (La.) 35, Cumberlands (Ky.) 25, Taylor (Ind.) 21, Bryan (Tenn.) 8, Concordia (Neb.) 4, IU South Bend (Ind.) 4, Mobile (Ala.) 4, Bethany (Kan.) 3, Benedictine (Kan.) 3