NAIA women’s basketball poll 1-13-21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Indiana Wesleyan and LSU Shreveport (La.) split the first place votes as the Wildcats clung to the top spot in the second regular season edition of the Top 25. Both of the top two institutions garnered 10, first-place votes as William Penn (Iowa) dropped a single spot to No. 3. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) jumped three spots into the No. 4 position while Loyola (La.) made one of the largest positive movements of the week with a four-slot bump from No. 9 to No. 5.

Poll Methodology: