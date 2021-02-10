NAIA women’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) lands at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Saints hold the No. 1 spot for the first time. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]RECORDSPOINTS
14Thomas More (Ky.) [11]20-1578
22Wayland Baptist (Texas) [8]10-0569
31Campbellsville (Ky.)12-1546
43Westmont (Calif.) [2]3-1509
45Marian (Ind.)21-4509
66Carroll (Mont.)17-2491
79Morningside (Iowa)21-2465
88Clarke (Iowa)16-2431
911Indiana Tech17-1399
1014Sterling (Kan.)22-0393
1115Southeastern (Fla.)19-2389
1210Vanguard (Calif.)3-0374
1316Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)16-4358
147Oklahoma City3-0344
1517MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)14-3330
1619Indiana Wesleyan17-4291
1721Dakota State (S.D.)19-3272
1812Shawnee State (Ohio)16-5266
1920Saint Xavier (Ill.)11-1263
2013St. Francis (Ill.)17-4250
2118Lyon (Ark.)9-1197
2225Concordia (Neb.)16-7188
2324Loyola (La.)13-1170
2423Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)9-4153
2522College of the Ozarks (Mo.)3-0130

Dropped from the Poll: None

Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 87, Rust (Miss.) 87, Cumberlands (Ky.) 83, Montana Western 77, Central Methodist (Mo.) 64, Bryan (Tenn.) 31, LSU Shreveport (La.) 25, Grand View (Iowa) 18, Northwestern (Iowa) 16, Concordia (Mich.) 13, Columbia (Mo.) 12, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Providence (Mont.) 11, Benedictine (Kan.) 8, Talladega (Ala.) 7, Taylor (Ind.) 5 

