NAIA women’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) lands at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Saints hold the No. 1 spot for the first time.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORDS
|POINTS
|1
|4
|Thomas More (Ky.) [11]
|20-1
|578
|2
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas) [8]
|10-0
|569
|3
|1
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|12-1
|546
|4
|3
|Westmont (Calif.) [2]
|3-1
|509
|4
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|21-4
|509
|6
|6
|Carroll (Mont.)
|17-2
|491
|7
|9
|Morningside (Iowa)
|21-2
|465
|8
|8
|Clarke (Iowa)
|16-2
|431
|9
|11
|Indiana Tech
|17-1
|399
|10
|14
|Sterling (Kan.)
|22-0
|393
|11
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|19-2
|389
|12
|10
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|3-0
|374
|13
|16
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|16-4
|358
|14
|7
|Oklahoma City
|3-0
|344
|15
|17
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|14-3
|330
|16
|19
|Indiana Wesleyan
|17-4
|291
|17
|21
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|19-3
|272
|18
|12
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|16-5
|266
|19
|20
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|11-1
|263
|20
|13
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|17-4
|250
|21
|18
|Lyon (Ark.)
|9-1
|197
|22
|25
|Concordia (Neb.)
|16-7
|188
|23
|24
|Loyola (La.)
|13-1
|170
|24
|23
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|9-4
|153
|25
|22
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|3-0
|130
Dropped from the Poll: None
Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 87, Rust (Miss.) 87, Cumberlands (Ky.) 83, Montana Western 77, Central Methodist (Mo.) 64, Bryan (Tenn.) 31, LSU Shreveport (La.) 25, Grand View (Iowa) 18, Northwestern (Iowa) 16, Concordia (Mich.) 13, Columbia (Mo.) 12, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Providence (Mont.) 11, Benedictine (Kan.) 8, Talladega (Ala.) 7, Taylor (Ind.) 5