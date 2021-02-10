NAIA women’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) lands at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Saints hold the No. 1 spot for the first time.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORDS POINTS 1 4 Thomas More (Ky.) [11] 20-1 578 2 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) [8] 10-0 569 3 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-1 546 4 3 Westmont (Calif.) [2] 3-1 509 4 5 Marian (Ind.) 21-4 509 6 6 Carroll (Mont.) 17-2 491 7 9 Morningside (Iowa) 21-2 465 8 8 Clarke (Iowa) 16-2 431 9 11 Indiana Tech 17-1 399 10 14 Sterling (Kan.) 22-0 393 11 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 19-2 389 12 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 3-0 374 13 16 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 16-4 358 14 7 Oklahoma City 3-0 344 15 17 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 14-3 330 16 19 Indiana Wesleyan 17-4 291 17 21 Dakota State (S.D.) 19-3 272 18 12 Shawnee State (Ohio) 16-5 266 19 20 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11-1 263 20 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 17-4 250 21 18 Lyon (Ark.) 9-1 197 22 25 Concordia (Neb.) 16-7 188 23 24 Loyola (La.) 13-1 170 24 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9-4 153 25 22 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 3-0 130

Dropped from the Poll: None

Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 87, Rust (Miss.) 87, Cumberlands (Ky.) 83, Montana Western 77, Central Methodist (Mo.) 64, Bryan (Tenn.) 31, LSU Shreveport (La.) 25, Grand View (Iowa) 18, Northwestern (Iowa) 16, Concordia (Mich.) 13, Columbia (Mo.) 12, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Providence (Mont.) 11, Benedictine (Kan.) 8, Talladega (Ala.) 7, Taylor (Ind.) 5