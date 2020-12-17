NAIA women’s basketball coaches’ poll – 12-16-20

|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Westmont (Calif.) [12]
|0-1
|581
|2
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas) [3]
|2-0
|566
|2
|4
|Campbellsville (Ky.) [6]
|4-0
|566
|4
|5
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|1-0
|522
|5
|6
|Oklahoma City
|0-0
|488
|6
|20
|Carroll (Mont.)
|5-0
|471
|7
|9
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|8-0
|470
|8
|14
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|6-0
|461
|9
|3
|Marian (Ind.)
|9-4
|423
|10
|10
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|0-0
|415
|11
|22
|Indiana Tech
|9-0
|405
|12
|16
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|7-1
|360
|13
|13
|Clarke (Iowa)
|7-1
|320
|14
|24
|Morningside (Iowa)
|7-2
|319
|15
|12
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|0-0
|312
|16
|7
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|5-2
|301
|17
|NR
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|7-2
|299
|18
|NR
|Sterling (Kan.)
|15-0
|288
|19
|NR
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8-1
|271
|20
|19
|Talladega (Ala.)
|4-1
|228
|21
|23
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|2-0
|181
|22
|21
|Columbia (Mo.)
|2-1
|176
|23
|18
|Lyon (Ark.)
|0-0
|140
|24
|14
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|5-3
|116
|25
|NR
|Providence (Mont.) (Mont.)
|0-0
|105
Receiving Votes: Dakota State (S.D.) 101, Indiana Wesleyan 83, Loyola (La.) 73, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 67, Midland (Neb.) 53, Grand View (Iowa) 43, Bryan (Tenn.) 42, LSU Shreveport (La.) 26, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 26, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 14, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9, Rust (Miss.) 9, Concordia (Mich.) 8, Union (Ky.) 6, Taylor (Ind.) 4, Bushnell (Ore.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Cumberlands (Ky.) 3
Dropped from the Top 25: Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Central Methodist (Mo.), Dordt (Iowa), Concordia (Neb.)