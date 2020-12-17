NAIA women’s basketball coaches’ poll – 12-16-20

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Westmont (Calif.) [12]0-1581
22Wayland Baptist (Texas) [3]2-0566
24Campbellsville (Ky.) [6]4-0566
45The Master’s (Calif.)1-0522
56Oklahoma City0-0488
620Carroll (Mont.)5-0471
79Shawnee State (Ohio)8-0470
814Thomas More (Ky.)6-0461
93Marian (Ind.)9-4423
1010Vanguard (Calif.)0-0415
1122Indiana Tech9-0405
1216St. Francis (Ill.)7-1360
1313Clarke (Iowa)7-1320
1424Morningside (Iowa)7-2319
1512College of the Ozarks (Mo.)0-0312
167Southeastern (Fla.)5-2301
17NRMidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)7-2299
18NRSterling (Kan.)15-0288
19NRLindsey Wilson (Ky.)8-1271
2019Talladega (Ala.)4-1228
2123Saint Xavier (Ill.)2-0181
2221Columbia (Mo.)2-1176
2318Lyon (Ark.)0-0140
2414Bethel (Tenn.)5-3116
25NRProvidence (Mont.) (Mont.)0-0105

Receiving Votes: Dakota State (S.D.) 101, Indiana Wesleyan 83, Loyola (La.) 73, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 67, Midland (Neb.) 53, Grand View (Iowa) 43, Bryan (Tenn.) 42, LSU Shreveport (La.) 26, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 26, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 14, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9, Rust (Miss.) 9, Concordia (Mich.) 8, Union (Ky.) 6, Taylor (Ind.) 4, Bushnell (Ore.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Cumberlands (Ky.) 3

Dropped from the Top 25: Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Central Methodist (Mo.), Dordt (Iowa), Concordia (Neb.)

