NAIA Top 25 Poll (10-4-21)

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 4-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 425 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 4-0 412 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 6-0 393 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 376 6 7 Marian (Ind.) 4-1 344 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1 344 8 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-0 327 9 9 Baker (Kan.) 5-1 315 10 10 Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 294 11 12 Ottawa (Ariz.) 5-0 263 12 13 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-2 243 13 14 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3-1 217 14 11 Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 214 15 16 Southwestern (Kan.) 5-0 203 16 15 Bethel (Kan.) 4-1 200 17 19 Valley City State (N.D.) 5-0 172 18 22 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-1 141 19 21 Dordt (Iowa) 3-1 135 20 NR Faulkner (Ala.) 4-0 103 21 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-0 102 22 24 Avila (Mo.) 4-1 100 23 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-1 91 24 20 Montana Western 4-2 27 25 NR Langston (Okla.) 5-0 26

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3