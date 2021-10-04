NAIA Top 25 Poll (10-4-21)

|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]
|4-0
|444
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|6-0
|425
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|4-0
|412
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|6-0
|393
|5
|5
|Concordia (Mich.)
|3-0
|376
|6
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|4-1
|344
|6
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-1
|344
|8
|8
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-0
|327
|9
|9
|Baker (Kan.)
|5-1
|315
|10
|10
|Kansas Wesleyan
|5-0
|294
|11
|12
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|5-0
|263
|12
|13
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-2
|243
|13
|14
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|3-1
|217
|14
|11
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3-1
|214
|15
|16
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|5-0
|203
|16
|15
|Bethel (Kan.)
|4-1
|200
|17
|19
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|5-0
|172
|18
|22
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|3-1
|141
|19
|21
|Dordt (Iowa)
|3-1
|135
|20
|NR
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|4-0
|103
|21
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|4-0
|102
|22
|24
|Avila (Mo.)
|4-1
|100
|23
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|4-1
|91
|24
|20
|Montana Western
|4-2
|27
|25
|NR
|Langston (Okla.)
|5-0
|26
Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)
Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3