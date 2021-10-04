NAIA Top 25 Poll (10-4-21)

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]4-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)6-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]4-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)6-0393
55Concordia (Mich.)3-0376
67Marian (Ind.)4-1344
66Keiser (Fla.)3-1344
88Georgetown (Ky.)4-0327
99Baker (Kan.)5-1315
1010Kansas Wesleyan5-0294
1112Ottawa (Ariz.)5-0263
1213Reinhardt (Ga.)3-2243
1314Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)3-1217
1411Indiana Wesleyan3-1214
1516Southwestern (Kan.)5-0203
1615Bethel (Kan.)4-1200
1719Valley City State (N.D.)5-0172
1822Saint Xavier (Ill.)3-1141
1921Dordt (Iowa)3-1135
20NRFaulkner (Ala.)4-0103
21NRCumberlands (Ky.)4-0102
2224Avila (Mo.)4-1100
23NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)4-191
2420Montana Western4-227
25NRLangston (Okla.)5-026

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3

