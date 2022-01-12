KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After ending 2021 as the national runners-up, Oregon Tech will begin 2022 as the top team in the preseason edition of the Top 25. The Owls received 17 of 18 first place votes after finishing the season 48-10 a year ago. College of Idaho took the No. 2 spot with Science & Arts (Okla.) just behind at No. 3. The Drovers were the lone team to receive a first-place vote outside of Oregon Tech. Oklahoma City and defending national champion Southern Oregon rounded-out the top five at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2022 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 PRESEASON Poll (January 12, 2022)

RANK LAST YEAR SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] 2021 RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Oregon Tech [17] 48-10 498 2 3 College of Idaho 44-19 473 3 9 Science & Arts (Okla.) [1] 49-8 460 4 8 Oklahoma City 44-6 421 5 1 Southern Oregon 55-6 416 6 7 Columbia (Mo.) 35-7 412 7 4 Ottawa (Kan.) 45-7 410 8 10 Indiana Wesleyan 44-9 397 9 5 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 34-8 358 10 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 41-13 351 11 14 Georgia Gwinnett 33-13 348 12 11 Grand View (Iowa) 44-13 336 13 12 Central Methodist (Mo.) 50-9 290 14 13 Madonna (Mich.) 34-11 255 15 25 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 41-13 241 16 21 William Carey (Miss.) 39-11 240 17 19 Hope International (Calif.) 30-11 233 18 22 Marian (Ind.) 45-15 218 19 15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 36-4 216 20 RV Morningside (Iowa) 43-11 210 21 18 Milligan (Tenn.) 32-9 181 22 RV Cumberlands (Ky.) 41-16 139 23 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 39-11 125 24 RV Central Baptist (Ark.) 34-15 105 25 19 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 23-23 103

Dropped from the Top 25: Mount Mercy (Iowa), Midland (Neb.), Bethany (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Bethany (Kan.) 67, Coastal Georgia 64, Jamestown (N.D.) 62, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 52, Rio Grande (Ohio) 49, Reinhardt (Ga.) 39, Dickinson State (N.D.) 35, Taylor (Ind.) 21, Aquinas (Mich.) 19, Simpson (Calif.) 14, Mobile (Ala.) 12, Midland (Neb.) 11, Webber International (Fla.) 7, Vanguard (Calif.) 6, Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 3, Truett McConnell (Ga.) 3, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.