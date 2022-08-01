KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reigning National Champions Morningside (Iowa) earn all 18 first-place votes to begin the 2022 campaign. The Mustangs have eyes on a fourth Red Banner in five years with the return of NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck. The Top 13 teams are the same from the postseason poll last winter and the lone movement in the Top Five is Northwestern (Iowa) leapfrogging Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [19] Great Plains 14-0 418 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) Heart – North 14-1 402 3 4 Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains 12-2 377 4 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid South 12-1 373 5 5 Marian (Ind.) Mid-States East 9-3 356 6 6 Concordia (Mich.) Mid-States East 9-2 327 7 7 Keiser (Fla.) The Sun 9-3 312 8 8 Southwestern (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 9-2 307 9 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian 9-3 288 10 11 Ottawa (Ariz.) Sooner 8-2 254 11 12 Saint Xavier (Ill.) Mid-States West 7-4 239 12 10 Kansas Wesleyan KCAC 10-2 234 13 13 Baker (Kan.) Heart – South 9-2 225 14 17 Indiana Wesleyan Mid-States East 7-3 222 15 16 Georgetown (Ky.) Mid South 8-2 199 16 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) North Star 8-3 178 17 18 Montana Western Frontier 8-4 176 18 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) Heart – South 9-3 116 19 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier 7-3 98 20 20 Arizona Christian Sooner 8-2 83 21 23 Dordt (Iowa) Great Plains 7-3 73 22 22 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) Heart – North 8-3 68 23 19 Bethel (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 9-2 50 24 24 Faulkner (Ala.) Mid South 8-2 46 25 RV St. Francis (Ill.) Mid-States West 6-3 30

Receiving Votes: Carroll (Mont.) 29; Benedictine (Kan.) 23; Valley City State (N.D.) 21; Southeastern (Fla.) 20; College of Idaho 16; Texas Wesleyan 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 6; Bethel (Tenn.) 3; Concordia (Neb.) 3