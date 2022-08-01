KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reigning National Champions Morningside (Iowa) earn all 18 first-place votes to begin the 2022 campaign. The Mustangs have eyes on a fourth Red Banner in five years with the return of NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck. The Top 13 teams are the same from the postseason poll last winter and the lone movement in the Top Five is Northwestern (Iowa) leapfrogging Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]CONFERENCERECORDFINAL POINTS
11Morningside (Iowa) [19]Great Plains14-0418
22Grand View (Iowa)Heart – North14-1402
34Northwestern (Iowa)Great Plains12-2377
43Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)Mid South12-1373
55Marian (Ind.)Mid-States East9-3356
66Concordia (Mich.)Mid-States East9-2327
77Keiser (Fla.)The Sun9-3312
88Southwestern (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate9-2307
99Reinhardt (Ga.)Appalachian9-3288
1011Ottawa (Ariz.)Sooner8-2254
1112Saint Xavier (Ill.)Mid-States West7-4239
1210Kansas WesleyanKCAC10-2234
1313Baker (Kan.)Heart – South9-2225
1417Indiana WesleyanMid-States East7-3222
1516Georgetown (Ky.)Mid South8-2199
1615Dickinson State (N.D.)North Star8-3178
1718Montana WesternFrontier8-4176
1814Central Methodist (Mo.)Heart – South9-3116
1921Rocky Mountain (Mont.)Frontier7-398
2020Arizona ChristianSooner8-283
2123Dordt (Iowa)Great Plains7-373
2222Culver-Stockton (Mo.)Heart – North8-368
2319Bethel (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate9-250
2424Faulkner (Ala.)Mid South8-246
25RVSt. Francis (Ill.)Mid-States West6-330

Receiving Votes: Carroll (Mont.) 29; Benedictine (Kan.) 23; Valley City State (N.D.) 21; Southeastern (Fla.) 20; College of Idaho 16; Texas Wesleyan 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 6; Bethel (Tenn.) 3; Concordia (Neb.) 3