KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reigning National Champions Morningside (Iowa) earn all 18 first-place votes to begin the 2022 campaign. The Mustangs have eyes on a fourth Red Banner in five years with the return of NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck. The Top 13 teams are the same from the postseason poll last winter and the lone movement in the Top Five is Northwestern (Iowa) leapfrogging Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Morningside (Iowa) [19]
|Great Plains
|14-0
|418
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart – North
|14-1
|402
|3
|4
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Great Plains
|12-2
|377
|4
|3
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid South
|12-1
|373
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|Mid-States East
|9-3
|356
|6
|6
|Concordia (Mich.)
|Mid-States East
|9-2
|327
|7
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|The Sun
|9-3
|312
|8
|8
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|9-2
|307
|9
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Appalachian
|9-3
|288
|10
|11
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|Sooner
|8-2
|254
|11
|12
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|7-4
|239
|12
|10
|Kansas Wesleyan
|KCAC
|10-2
|234
|13
|13
|Baker (Kan.)
|Heart – South
|9-2
|225
|14
|17
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Mid-States East
|7-3
|222
|15
|16
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Mid South
|8-2
|199
|16
|15
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|North Star
|8-3
|178
|17
|18
|Montana Western
|Frontier
|8-4
|176
|18
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Heart – South
|9-3
|116
|19
|21
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Frontier
|7-3
|98
|20
|20
|Arizona Christian
|Sooner
|8-2
|83
|21
|23
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Great Plains
|7-3
|73
|22
|22
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|Heart – North
|8-3
|68
|23
|19
|Bethel (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|9-2
|50
|24
|24
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|Mid South
|8-2
|46
|25
|RV
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|6-3
|30
Receiving Votes: Carroll (Mont.) 29; Benedictine (Kan.) 23; Valley City State (N.D.) 21; Southeastern (Fla.) 20; College of Idaho 16; Texas Wesleyan 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 6; Bethel (Tenn.) 3; Concordia (Neb.) 3