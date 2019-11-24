NAIA Playoffs: Morningside moves on, Northwestern falls short

The #1 Morningside Mustangs shot out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter against #17 Dickinson State, and they never looked back, putting up 50+ points for yet another week. The top-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 57-14 victory. They’ll play #9 St. Xavier (IL) next week at home.

The reason the Mustangs will play St. Xavier is because Northwestern lost to the Cougars. It was a defensive battle the entire day in Orange City, but Tyson Kooima’s multiple INT game was too much for the Red Raiders to overcome. A last-second pick sealed the deal, and the Cougars of St. Xavier won 25-20.