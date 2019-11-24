NAIA Playoffs: Morningside moves on, Northwestern falls short

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The #1 Morningside Mustangs shot out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter against #17 Dickinson State, and they never looked back, putting up 50+ points for yet another week. The top-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 57-14 victory. They’ll play #9 St. Xavier (IL) next week at home.

The reason the Mustangs will play St. Xavier is because Northwestern lost to the Cougars. It was a defensive battle the entire day in Orange City, but Tyson Kooima’s multiple INT game was too much for the Red Raiders to overcome. A last-second pick sealed the deal, and the Cougars of St. Xavier won 25-20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Sports Bios

Scorestream

Trending Stories