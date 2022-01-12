KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Loyola (La.) remained one of two undefeated teams in the nation as the team from New Orleans again captured the top spot in the Top 25. The Wolfpack is 16-0 on the year and claimed all 21, first-place votes. William Penn (Iowa) jumped three spots to No. 2 while Talladega (Ala.) remained in the No. 3 slot. William Jessup (Calif.) made a four-spot jump to No. 4 this week while Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded-out the top five. Hope International (Calif.) made the biggest jump of the week, up seven spots to No. 18 while WVU Tech (W.Va.) and Southeastern (Fla.) are both newcomers to the poll this season.

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.

2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Four (January 12, 2022)

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Loyola (La.) [21]16-0591
25William Penn (Iowa)14-1553
33Talladega (Ala.)13-1542
48William Jessup (Calif.)18-1537
54Oklahoma Wesleyan16-1518
62Carroll (Mont.)16-2499
79Indiana Wesleyan15-3477
810Arizona Christian17-2464
97Grace (Ind.)16-2425
1013Thomas More (Ky.)13-2406
1112Jamestown (N.D.)16-3392
126SAGU (Texas)11-3387
1318College of Idaho14-3340
1414LSU Alexandria (La.)9-1333
1516Science & Arts (Okla.)12-3301
1622Marian (Ind.)12-2277
1721Georgetown (Ky.)12-2247
1825Hope International (Calif.)13-3227
1915Xavier (La.)10-2211
2017Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)13-4173
2125Saint Francis (Ind.)14-4168
2224Indiana South Bend (Ind.)12-3167
23RVWVU Tech (W.Va.)15-2156
24RVSoutheastern (Fla.)15-3130
2523Concordia (Neb.)15-4113

Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.