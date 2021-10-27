NAIA men’s basketball preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) topped the nation in the preseason edition of the Top 25. The Bears grabbed 11 of the 21, first place votes after securing the national title last March. Saint Fraincis (Ind.), Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), William Penn (Iowa) and Loyola (La.) rounded-out the top five. Seven schools that were not ranked in the final poll a season ago appear in the 2021-22 preseason edition. Carroll (Mont.), Oregon Tech, Jamestown (N.D.), The Master’s (Calif.), Thomas More (Ky.), College of Idaho and IU South Bend (Ind.) all were newcomers to the poll since the final edition a season ago on February 24, 2021.

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.

2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll (October 27, 2021)

RANKLAST YEARSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
16Shawnee State (Ohio) [11]31-2567
224Saint Francis (Ind.) [1]27-9547
38SAGU (Texas) [5]13-3544
42William Penn (Iowa) [3]25-2543
516Loyola (La.)15-6499
63LSU Shreveport (La.) [1]16-2488
75Arizona Christian24-3466
818Bethel (Kan.)21-7422
91Indiana Wesleyan30-3407
10RVCarroll (Mont.)20-8400
119Talladega (Ala.)25-5398
1212Morningside (Iowa)21-6388
13NROregon Tech8-2376
1413Marian (Ind.)23-5331
1511Science & Arts (Okla.)17-3302
1620Oklahoma Wesleyan21-7278
1714Stillman (Ala.)17-4271
1822Benedictine (Kan.)21-7246
19RVJamestown (N.D.)22-9225
204Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)22-2211
2115Georgetown (Ky.)16-8178
22RVThe Master’s (Calif.)21-5176
23RVThomas More (Ky.)17-10171
24NRCollege of Idaho8-9169
25NRIU South Bend (Ind.)7-1100

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Providence (Mont.), Texas A&M Texarkana, LSU Alexandria (La.), Bethel (Ind.), Nothwestern (Iowa), Cumberlands (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: LSU Alexandria (La.) 94, Faulkner (Ala.) 93, Dillard (La.) 79, Indiana Tech 55, Vanguard (Calif.) 45, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 42, Grace (Ind.) 27, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 23, Warner (Fla.) 23, Xavier (La.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 21, Union (Ky.) 19, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 15, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 9, Central Baptist (Ark.) 9, Concordia (Neb.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 7, Texas A&M  Texarkana 6, Montana Tech 5, Keiser (Fla.) 5.

