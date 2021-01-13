NAIA men’s basketball polls – 1-13-21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Indiana Wesleyan and LSU Shreveport (La.) split the first place votes as the Wildcats clung to the top spot in the second regular season edition of the Top 25. Both of the top two institutions garnered 10, first-place votes as William Penn (Iowa) dropped a single spot to No. 3. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) jumped three spots into the No. 4 position while Loyola (La.) made one of the largest positive movements of the week with a four-slot bump from No. 9 to No. 5.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 2 (January 13, 2021)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Indiana Wesleyan [10] 18-1 551 2 4 LSU Shreveport (La.) [10] 10-0 548 3 2 William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 518 4 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 10-1 496 5 9 Loyola (La.) 7-0 478 6 5 Arizona Christian 13-2 464 7 NR Shawnee State (Ohio) 12-2 401 8 10 Marian (Ind.) 8-1 393 9 12 The Master’s (Calif.) 6-0 381 10 16 Faulkner (Ala.) 9-1 375 11 18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 13-2 367 12 NR Science & Arts (Okla.) 6-0 361 13 14 Providence (Mont.) 4-0 348 14 3 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 4-1 337 15 8 Morningside (Iowa) 13-2 311 16 24 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 10-1 291 17 6 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 210 18 17 Talladega (Ala.) 10-2 207 19 NR Bethel (Ind.) 13-3 200 20 19 LSU Alexandria (La.) 9-2 193 21 21 Texas A&M Texarkana 5-0 182 22 13 John Brown (Ark.) 0-0 179 23 15 College of Idaho 4-6 167 24 20 Saint Francis (Ind.) 15-2 148 25 25 Bethel (Kan.) 10-3 144

Dropped from the Top 25: SAGU (Texas), Cumberlands (Ky.), Xavier (La.)

Others Receiving Votes: SAGU (Texas) 118, Benedictine (Kan.) 95, Cumberlands (Ky.) 90, Xavier (La.) 88, Point (Ga.) 56, Holy Cross (Ind.) 30, Oklahoma Wesleyan 27, Jamestown (N.D.) 25, Warner (Fla.) 23, Valley City State (N.D.) 14, Dillard (La.) 13, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10, Indiana Tech 5, Grace (Ind.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Westmont (Calif.) 4, CIU (S.C.) 4, Stillman (Ala.) 3, St. Francis (Ill.) 3.