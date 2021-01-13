NAIA men’s basketball polls – 1-13-21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Indiana Wesleyan and LSU Shreveport (La.) split the first place votes as the Wildcats clung to the top spot in the second regular season edition of the Top 25. Both of the top two institutions garnered 10, first-place votes as William Penn (Iowa) dropped a single spot to No. 3. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) jumped three spots into the No. 4 position while Loyola (La.) made one of the largest positive movements of the week with a four-slot bump from No. 9 to No. 5.

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 2 (January 13, 2021)

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Indiana Wesleyan [10]18-1551
24LSU Shreveport (La.) [10]10-0548
32William Penn (Iowa)12-1518
47Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)10-1496
59Loyola (La.)7-0478
65Arizona Christian13-2464
7NRShawnee State (Ohio)12-2401
810Marian (Ind.)8-1393
912The Master’s (Calif.)6-0381
1016Faulkner (Ala.)9-1375
1118Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)13-2367
12NRScience & Arts (Okla.)6-0361
1314Providence (Mont.)4-0348
143Mid-America Christian (Okla.)4-1337
158Morningside (Iowa)13-2311
1624Martin Methodist (Tenn.)10-1291
176Georgetown (Ky.)7-3210
1817Talladega (Ala.)10-2207
19NRBethel (Ind.)13-3200
2019LSU Alexandria (La.)9-2193
2121Texas A&M Texarkana5-0182
2213John Brown (Ark.)0-0179
2315College of Idaho4-6167
2420Saint Francis (Ind.)15-2148
2525Bethel (Kan.)10-3144

Dropped from the Top 25: SAGU (Texas), Cumberlands (Ky.), Xavier (La.)

Others Receiving Votes: SAGU (Texas) 118, Benedictine (Kan.) 95, Cumberlands (Ky.) 90, Xavier (La.) 88, Point (Ga.) 56, Holy Cross (Ind.) 30, Oklahoma Wesleyan 27, Jamestown (N.D.) 25, Warner (Fla.) 23, Valley City State (N.D.) 14, Dillard (La.) 13, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10, Indiana Tech 5, Grace (Ind.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Westmont (Calif.) 4, CIU (S.C.) 4, Stillman (Ala.) 3, St. Francis (Ill.) 3.

