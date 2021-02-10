NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 4 (February 10, 2021)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan 15
|26-1
|586
|2
|2
|LSU Shreveport (La.) 5
|12-0
|575
|3
|3
|William Penn (Iowa) 1
|17-1
|555
|4
|4
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|12-1
|520
|5
|5
|Arizona Christian
|18-2
|511
|6
|6
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|21-2
|510
|7
|7
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|17-2
|456
|8
|9
|Morningside (Iowa)
|20-3
|436
|9
|15
|SAGU (Texas)
|7-1
|423
|10
|10
|Providence (Mont.)
|10-1
|419
|11
|14
|Talladega (Ala.)
|20-2
|408
|12
|8
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|11-2
|383
|13
|18
|Marian (Ind.)
|14-4
|341
|14
|17
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|14-4
|336
|15
|23
|Stillman (Ala.)
|10-1
|317
|16
|12
|Loyola (La.)
|11-3
|262
|17
|11
|Bethel (Ind.)
|19-6
|244
|18
|22
|Bethel (Kan.)
|15-4
|243
|19
|21
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|15-2
|242
|20
|19
|Texas A&M Texarkana
|9-1
|221
|21
|RV
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|18-5
|167
|22
|RV
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|16-5
|142
|23
|RV
|Warner (Fla.)
|15-3
|141
|24
|NR
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|7-2
|132
|25
|RV
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|15-5
|129
Dropped from the Top 25: Thomas More (Ky.), Dillard (La.), Point (Ga.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), The Master’s (Calif.)
Others Receiving Votes: Xavier (La.) 115, Thomas More (Ky.) 79, Holy Cross (Ind.) 69, Carroll (Mont.) 68, Central Baptist (Ark.) 49, Northwestern (Iowa) 40, Dillard (La.) 37, Point (Ga.) 29, Park (Mo.) 23, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 22, Cumberlands (Ky.) 17, The Master’s (Calif.) 16, Saint Francis (Ind.) 14, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Grace (Ind.) 11, Valley City State (N.D.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 5, Cornerstone (Mich.) 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3.