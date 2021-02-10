NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

ST. LOUIS—The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the South Dakota-Western Illinois football game (Friday, Feb. 19) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, due to Western Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols.

The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m., and will be played in Vermillion. The April contest will be a featured telecast on the league’s television package, and it will air on ESPN3 or ESPN+, with network designation announced at a later date.