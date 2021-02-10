NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll (2-10-21)

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 4 (February 10, 2021)

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Indiana Wesleyan 1526-1586
22LSU Shreveport (La.) 512-0575
33William Penn (Iowa) 117-1555
44Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)12-1520
55Arizona Christian18-2511
66Shawnee State (Ohio)21-2510
77Faulkner (Ala.)17-2456
89Morningside (Iowa)20-3436
915SAGU (Texas)7-1423
1010Providence (Mont.)10-1419
1114Talladega (Ala.)20-2408
128Science & Arts (Okla.)11-2383
1318Marian (Ind.)14-4341
1417Georgetown (Ky.)14-4336
1523Stillman (Ala.)10-1317
1612Loyola (La.)11-3262
1711Bethel (Ind.)19-6244
1822Bethel (Kan.)15-4243
1921LSU Alexandria (La.)15-2242
2019Texas A&M Texarkana9-1221
21RVJamestown (N.D.)18-5167
22RVOklahoma Wesleyan16-5142
23RVWarner (Fla.)15-3141
24NRWilliam Jessup (Calif.)7-2132
25RVBenedictine (Kan.)15-5129

Dropped from the Top 25: Thomas More (Ky.), Dillard (La.), Point (Ga.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), The Master’s (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Xavier (La.) 115, Thomas More (Ky.) 79, Holy Cross (Ind.) 69, Carroll (Mont.) 68, Central Baptist (Ark.) 49, Northwestern (Iowa) 40, Dillard (La.) 37, Point (Ga.) 29, Park (Mo.) 23, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 22, Cumberlands (Ky.) 17, The Master’s (Calif.) 16, Saint Francis (Ind.) 14, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Grace (Ind.) 11, Valley City State (N.D.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 5, Cornerstone (Mich.) 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3.

