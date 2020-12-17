NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll – 12-16-20

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1 (December 16, 2020)

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
13Indiana Wesleyan [18]13-0589
24William Penn (Iowa) [2]10-0569
32Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [1]4-0537
46LSU Shreveport (La.)8-0534
59Arizona Christian6-0504
61Georgetown (Ky.)5-1498
75Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)2-0494
87Morningside (Iowa)10-1437
916Loyola (La.)4-0405
1012Marian (Ind.)5-1404
1115Cumberlands (Ky.)7-1396
1219The Master’s (Calif.)4-0350
1310John Brown (Ark.)0-0341
1411Providence (Mont.)0-0322
158College of Idaho1-3312
16NRFaulkner (Ala.)8-0311
17NRTalladega (Ala.)8-1241
18NRDakota Wesleyan (S.D.)9-1236
1913LSU Alexandria (La.)7-2216
20NRSaint Francis (Ind.)6-1182
21NRTexas A&M Texarkana5-0164
2222SAGU (Texas)1-0161
2320Xavier (La.)2-1115
24NRMartin Methodist (Tenn.)6-1114
25NRBethel (Kan.)9-3109

Dropped from the Top 25: Ottawa (Kan.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Oregon Tech, Carroll (Mont.), Antelope Valley (Calif.), Union (Ky.), Dalton State (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 96, Oregon Tech 89, Oklahoma Wesleyan 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 82, Carroll (Mont.) 76, Indiana Tech 60, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 56, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 56, Westmont (Calif.) 45, Bethel (Ind.) 30, Texas Wesleyan 28, Central Baptist (Ark.) 27, Union (Ky.) 15, Holy Cross (Ind.) 14, Valley City State (N.D.) 10, Dillard (La.) 9, Dalton State (Ga.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, Evangel (Mo.) 3, Cornerstone (Mich.) 3.

