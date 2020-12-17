NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll – 12-16-20

2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1 (December 16, 2020)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|3
|Indiana Wesleyan [18]
|13-0
|589
|2
|4
|William Penn (Iowa) [2]
|10-0
|569
|3
|2
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [1]
|4-0
|537
|4
|6
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|8-0
|534
|5
|9
|Arizona Christian
|6-0
|504
|6
|1
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5-1
|498
|7
|5
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|2-0
|494
|8
|7
|Morningside (Iowa)
|10-1
|437
|9
|16
|Loyola (La.)
|4-0
|405
|10
|12
|Marian (Ind.)
|5-1
|404
|11
|15
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-1
|396
|12
|19
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|4-0
|350
|13
|10
|John Brown (Ark.)
|0-0
|341
|14
|11
|Providence (Mont.)
|0-0
|322
|15
|8
|College of Idaho
|1-3
|312
|16
|NR
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|8-0
|311
|17
|NR
|Talladega (Ala.)
|8-1
|241
|18
|NR
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|9-1
|236
|19
|13
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|7-2
|216
|20
|NR
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|6-1
|182
|21
|NR
|Texas A&M Texarkana
|5-0
|164
|22
|22
|SAGU (Texas)
|1-0
|161
|23
|20
|Xavier (La.)
|2-1
|115
|24
|NR
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|6-1
|114
|25
|NR
|Bethel (Kan.)
|9-3
|109
Dropped from the Top 25: Ottawa (Kan.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Oregon Tech, Carroll (Mont.), Antelope Valley (Calif.), Union (Ky.), Dalton State (Ga.)
Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 96, Oregon Tech 89, Oklahoma Wesleyan 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 82, Carroll (Mont.) 76, Indiana Tech 60, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 56, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 56, Westmont (Calif.) 45, Bethel (Ind.) 30, Texas Wesleyan 28, Central Baptist (Ark.) 27, Union (Ky.) 15, Holy Cross (Ind.) 14, Valley City State (N.D.) 10, Dillard (La.) 9, Dalton State (Ga.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, Evangel (Mo.) 3, Cornerstone (Mich.) 3.