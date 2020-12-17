NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ poll – 12-16-20

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN (WHO-TV) -- The University of Michigan is canceling its scheduled football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverine football program.

The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that the football team is "without a significant number of players for this week's game" due to COVID-19 protocols. The school says that COVID-19 coupled with traditional injuries have left the football team without enough available players at multiple positions.