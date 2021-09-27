NAIA Football Top 25 Poll (9-27-21)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – For the fourth consecutive poll this season, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is atop the grid as the top-five is unchanged. The Blue Raiders captured 18 first-place vote while the final one was awarded to Morningside (Iowa). All five schools leading the rankings are undefeated with a combined record of 18-0; six other schools in the Top-25 are also sporting an unblemished record. Two new schools are represented in the poll this week with Saint Xavier (Ill.) and College of Idaho.

NAIA Football Top 25 Poll:

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] (3-0)

2. Northwestern (Iowa) (5-0)

3. Morningside (Iowa) [1] (3-0)

4. Grand View (Iowa) (5-0)

5. Concordia (Mich.) (2-0)

6. Keiser (Fla.) (2-1)

7. Marian (Ind.) (3-1)

8. Georgetown (Ky.) (3-0)

9. Baker (Kan.) (4-1)

10. Kansas Wesleyan (4-0)

11. Indiana Wesleyan (3-0)

12. Ottawa (Ariz.) (4-0)

13. Reinhardt (Ga.) (2-2)

14. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) (2-1)

15. Bethel (Kan.) (3-1)

16. Southwestern (Kan.) (4-0)

17. Roosevelt (Ill.) (1-1)

18. Eastern Oregon (3-1)

19. Valley City State (N.D.) (4-0)

20. Montana Western (4-1)

21. Dordt (Iowa) (3-1)

22. Saint Xavier (Ill.) (2-1)

23. College of Idaho (3-1)

24. Avila (Mo.) (3-1)

25. Saint Francis (Ind.) (1-1)

Dropped from the poll: Arizona Christian, Faulkner (Ala.)

Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 39; Bethel (Tenn.) 35; Faulkner (Ala.) 33; Cumberlands (Ky.) 21; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 18