NAIA Football Top 25 Poll (11-8-21)

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The last regular season edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll features movement from four of the previous Top Five rankings. Northwestern (Iowa) drops down two slots after losing to the new No. 2 Morningside. Grand View (Iowa) bumped up one spot and Kansas Wesleyan takes fifth place. Baker (Kan.) and Langston (Okla.) had the most dramatic slide down the rankings – six and seven spots respectfully. Two new teams make the Top 25 with Central Methodist (Mo.) and Dordt (Iowa). This week actually features a Top 26 by way of a tie at #25 with Dordt and Langston both receiving 26 adjusted points.

NAIA Football FirstDown Playbook Top 25 Poll – Week 9 (November 8)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (18)

2. Morningside (Iowa) (1) (9-0)

3. Grand View (Iowa)

4. Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1)

5. Kansas Wesleyan (10-0)

6. Indiana Wesleyan (8-2)

7. Reinhardt (Ga.) (8-2)

8. Marian (Ind.) (7-2)

9. Concordia (Mich.) (7-1)

10. Bethel (Kan.) (9-1)

11. Baker (Kan.) (8-2)

12. Keiser (Fla.) (7-2)

13. Southwestern (Kan.) (8-1)

14. Saint Xavier (Ill.) (6-3)

15. Ottawa (Ariz.) (7-1)

16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (7-2)

17. Georgetown (Ky.) (7-2)

18. College of Idaho (7-2)

19. Dickinson State (N.D.) (7-2)

20. St. Francis (Ill.) (6-2)

21. Arizona Christian (7-2)

22. Central Methodist (Mo.) (8-2)

23. Montana Western (7-3)

24. Culver-Stockton (Mo.) (7-3)

T-25. Dordt (Iowa) (6-3)

T-25. Langston (Okla.) (7-2)